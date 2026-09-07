Trick Williams Wins WWE US Title With Help From Lil Yachty

Trick Williams is once again United States Champion, thanks to some help from Lil Yachty, after defeating Baron Corbin at WWE Sunday Night's Main Event. It was Yachty who lasted five minutes in the ring with Corbin to earn Williams a shot at the gold.

Corbin seemingly got too cocky with Yachty as an opponent, and before he could send the rapper through a table, the clock ran out. After Corbin dropped him anyway, it was announced the US title match would take place right then.

Williams ran out and immediately took it to Corbin, knocking him out of the ring, where he sent him face-first into the commentary desk. Corbin was still able to get the upper hand, however, after Williams was distracted while checking on Yachty. Back in the ring, Williams hit a chop in the corner, followed by stomps to chants of "Whoop That Trick" from the crowd.

Corbin sent Williams crashing into the announce desk after knocking him off the apron, the battered him around the ring. The champion downed Williams with a big clothesline, then took the opportunity to slow things down in the ring and put Williams in a submission down on the mat.

The pair took one another down with clotheslines, then battled back up, trading strikes. Williams hit a neck breaker, but Corbin caught him with a chokeslam. Williams hit a Book End, but Corbin dodged the Trick Shot into a Deep Six.

Corbin sent his challenger shoulder-first into the ring post and rolled out of the ring to grab the title, but was met by Yachty. As the referee was distracted by the downed Yachty, Corbin hit Williams with the title, but he was able to kick out. In the end, Williams dodged the End of Days into a Trick Shot for the win.