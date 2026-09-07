Bronson Reed Returns, Ruins Oba Femi's WWE SNME Moment

Bronson Reed returned in the midst of the battle of the blue chip prospects between Oba Femi and Bron Breakker at Sunday Night's Main Event.

Femi and Breakker went to war on the third match of the show, fighting and throwing one another around inside and outside of the ring. Breakker dived through Femi to send him over the announcer's desk, and they each telegraphed one another's attempts to finish the match. Though the bout ultimately did not find such a finish.

As the contest continued, Austin Theory came down to interfere on behalf of Breakker, proving unsuccessful before Logan Paul then came down to the ring and tried to distract the referee. Maxxine Dupri then approached the other side of the ring to hand Breakker knuckle dusters.

Even still, the match continued and the final trick up the Vision's sleeve was revealed, as Reed emerged in the ring with a steel chair in hand.

Reed clattered Femi with it to cause a disqualification in favor of "The Ruler." He then delivered four Tsunamis and it was Breakker who stood tall over his opponent alongside the Vision as a whole for the first time in months.

Reed was sidelined six months ago after suffering a bicep injury in a match on "WWE Raw" in February. It had been reported up until this weekend that his return was imminent.