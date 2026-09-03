Backstage Details On Bronson Reed's Imminent Return To WWE

It's been over six months since wrestling fans last saw WWE's Bronson Reed, who was forced onto the shelf after suffering a biceps injury during a February "Raw" match. Over the last few weeks, however, rumors regarding Reed's return to WWE began picking up steam, and now there are more indications that The Vision member should be back before long. Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful reports that WWE creative has determined a direction for Reed and his comeback, suggesting that Reed's return to television should be imminent.

The first sign that Reed would be back came a few weeks ago, when the WWE star was spotted at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The visit was said to have featured Reed filming promotional material for his return, as well as going over "merchandise concepts and revisions." Those close to the situation believe the amount of attention given to Reed is a clear cut sign that the promotion not only views him positively, but is prepared to continue his push. Previous reports had suggested that WWE was looking to push Reed as a top heel when he was cleared to compete.

Despite all signs pointing to Reed being back soon, an exact return date for him is still unknown. Because of that, speculation will likely continue to ramp up that Reed could be part of this Sunday's Sunday Night Main Event special in Atlanta, Georgia. Many have suggested that Reed could get involved in a match involving his Vision stablemate Bron Breakker, who is scheduled to be in one of the special's headlining matches, taking on Oba Femi.