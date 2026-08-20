Backstage News On Potential Return Of Injured WWE Star Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed has been flaunting his muscular, slimmed down physique on social media as he trains to return to WWE following a torn bicep in February, and according to a new report, fans could be seeing him back in the ring sooner rather than later.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Reed's name has been "making waves" internally, perhaps due to his toned physique, in the company over recent weeks. The outlet spoke to a source in WWE's promotional merchandise department, and learned his name has come up in a way that strongly suggests the company is preparing for his return, though an exact date or timeframe where that could happen was not specified. Big upcoming events include Sunday Night's Main Event on September 6, and Money in the Bank on October 10.

Another source told WrestleVotes Radio that Reed is slated to return as a heel, at the main event level, and it's reported he'll be elevated up the card upon his comeback. The source said there is a potential for Reed to enter a program with "The Ruler" Oba Femi later this year. Femi is currently feuding with Reed's stablemate in The Vision, Bron Breakker, and the pair will face off in Atlanta at SNME. At the time of Reed's injury, during an Elimination Chamber qualifier match he was meant to win, it was reported "heavy rewrites" had to be made ahead of WrestleMania 42.

The report did not indicate whether or not Reed would be put back in The Vision on "WWE Raw" alongside Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Maxxine Dupri upon his return. He was still involved in the group, snake-bitten by injury in 2026, when he suffered the injury in February.