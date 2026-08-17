Bronson Reed Shows Off Transformed Physique Ahead Of WWE Return

After sitting on the sidelines since February with a torn bicep, "Big" Bronson Reed is prepping for comeback season. While maintaining his shatterproof stature, the former NXT Men's North American Champion revealed a new and shredded physique on X [formerly known as Twitter] with the caption, "I'm a problem."

During the February 23 edition of "WWE Raw," Reed tore his bicep in his triple threat Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Jey Uso and the "Original" El Grande Americano (Chad Gable). It was reported that "heavy rewrites" were made after Reed's unexpected injury.

This year has been a rather trying time for The Vision, as three out of its four members are currently out with injuries or just returned from them. Like Reed, Logan Paul is currently on the road to recovery after tearing his triceps during his WWE World Tag Team Championship title defense against The Street Profits at Saturday Night's Main Event in May. "The Unpredictable Bada**" Bron Breakker recently returned after being out of commission with a serious hernia injury that required immediate surgery just a few weeks before Reed's injury.

Though things seemed bleak for the stable, they are now back on top of the tag team division, as Austin Theory and Breakker reign supreme as the world tag team champions.