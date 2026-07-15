Logan Paul Offers Update On Injury Recovery, Pledges To Buy WWE's Private Jet

Former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul may still be on the mend following a triceps injury that required surgery after getting hurt in a tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event, but it appears it's not slowing him down. In addition to being back on WWE TV alongside The Vision, Paul is also still vlogging on YouTube. In his latest video, alongside his brother, Jake, and crew, Paul visits the WWE jet that's currently up for sale, before flying to a TV taping.

Onboard the jet, Paul reveals it's up for a whopping $10.5 million. He said it would be the "ultimate heel move" to buy it. Jake said that the real heel move would be buying the entire organization and bankrupting it.

"That would be a sick way to get back at Angelo Dawkins, so he wouldn't have a job," Paul said. "He's the guy who hurt my tricep. We buy the WWE. We bankrupt it, and then Dawkins is out of a job... I'm going to buy the WWE jet and pull off the biggest flex that any heel has ever done in the history of WWE, because I'm the greatest heel that's ever lived and that's a fact. I'm not playing the heel. I am the heel."

The vlog then shows Paul arriving at a taping, where he met Paul Heyman in gorilla position. He showed the former manager of The Vision that he can bend his arm already, and Heyman said he shouldn't be able to do that just yet, and he must be ahead of schedule with his recovery.

"I'm Wolverine," Paul said. "I heal fast... I'm three months ahead."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Logan Paul and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.