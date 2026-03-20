Report: Bronson Reed Injury Was Deciding Factor For Major WWE WrestleMania 42 Change

Plans for WWE WrestleMania 42 have undergone multiple changes in recent months, with at least three different grand stage opponents reportedly discussed for Cody Rhodes alone. Come the first week of March, though, it became clear that WWE had ultimately locked in Randy Orton for the position.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the deciding factor, or "clincher," in booking the Orton-Rhodes and Drew McIntyre-Jacob Fatu singles matches for WrestleMania, as opposed to other options, was the injury sustained by The Vison's Bronson Reed on the February 23 edition of "WWE Raw." The outlet did not specify why Reed's injury proved so pivotal. Nevertheless, it reportedly accelerated the Orton-Rhodes program, which was originally penciled in for after the April 2026 premium live event.

Reed suffered a torn biceps while competing in a Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match, which he was initially slotted to win, on "Raw." Due to the severity of the injury, Reed then underwent surgery that is expected to keep him out of action for many months.

Orton went on to win the Men's Elimination Chamber to secure an Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. Days later, Rhodes dethroned McIntyre as Undisputed WWE Champion on "WWE SmackDown" thanks to interference from Jacob Fatu. Since then, McIntyre has taken a step back from the world title scene as he shifts his focus to Fatu, whom he is set to wrestle on tonight's blue brand broadcast. WON noted that this bout was specifically designed to heighten their expected singles match at "The Shows of Shows."