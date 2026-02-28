WWE's Bronson Reed Undergoes Surgery After Bicep Injury: 'Tomorrow Is Day One'

Nothing stings more than when a WWE star is injured ahead of "The Super Bowl of Professional Wrestling," WrestleMania 42. Sadly, this past Monday, that was "Big" Bronson Reed's fate, after he tore his bicep during the final Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying match. Originally chosen to win the three-way match against "Main Event" Jey Uso and the Original El Grande Americano, you could read and see the devastation on his face when he had to be escorted to the back by the medical staff.

Days later, it was confirmed that Reed headed down to Birmingham, Alabama to get immediate surgery. Following this fast transition, Reed underwent successful surgery, promising that his journey back to the ring starts now. In his Instagram message, which was posted this past Friday, the former NXT Men's North American Champion wrote, "Surgery done. Tomorrow is DAY ONE. The road back. #BRONSONREED."

While most saw The Vision's peripherals diminishing beyond repair, luck struck the trio, as Uso, who won the three-way contest this past Monday, was taken by ambulance during the opener of this week's "WWE SmackDown," allowing Logan Paul to replace Uso in tonight's Elimination Chamber PLE in Chicago. This makes it the "Maverick's" third consecutive appearance in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He now joins future Hall of Famer Randy Orton, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, Je'Von Evans, and Trick Williams, who will all fight for their spot facing Drew McIntyre for his Undisputed WWE Championship on either April 18 or 19 in Las Vegas.

Reed is the second member of the Vision to be out of WrestleMania contention, as his partner Bron Breakker is currently recovering from hernia surgery. If that's not bad enough, both of these men's injuries have created heavy rewrites for "The Showcase of the Immortals." As of this report, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer predicts that Reed could be out of action for six to seven months.