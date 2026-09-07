New Level's Kofi On AEW Debut With Austin Creed: 'It Was Always Going To Be Together'

After a surprising release from WWE, Austin Creed (FKA Xavier Woods) and Kofi (Kingston) officially became "All Elite" at the recent All In: London pay-per-view, winning the AEW World Trios Championships with Swerve Strickland in their debut. The duo have since commented on this new chapter of their careers, during an interview with TMZ's "Inside The Ring."

"It was always going to be together no matter what," Kofi said after asked if he and Creed were ever not on the same page about their next step following WWE. "If I can't do it with Austin, then I don't know if I want to do it." Kofi admitted that while he wouldn't wish unemployment on anybody, he was grateful that he had Woods by his side throughout the situation. The wrestler stated that he would've had a difficult time going through the process on his own, and he reaffirmed that there was never any doubt that they'd be sticking together.

"We have a 'hive mind,' you know?" Kofi continued. "We're always thinking the same things, we're always on the same page, same thoughts, and this was no different. So yeah, it was always going to be together for sure; wrestling-wise and otherwise."

Since their introduction as a trio at All In, Kofi, Creed, and Strickland defended their Trios title on "AEW Dynamite," and they're set to do so again this week against The Conglomeration.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "TMZ's Inside The Ring," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.