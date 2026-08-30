Austin Creed & Kofi Debut As New Level, Win Gold With Swerve Strickland At AEW All In

Update: Tony Khan has since confirmed on X that Creed and Kofi are officially signed to All Elite Wrestling.

Seven trios, 21 athletes, and one set of titles on the line. AEW All In London 2026 saw the first-ever Trios Roulette Royal for the AEW World Trios Championships, but despite six of the seven teams being former champions, the team that emerged victorious were the three men who have never held the titles. Swerve Strickland arrived with Austin Creed and Kofi, formerly known as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in WWE, by his side as the wild card team, and they left Wembley with gold around their waist.

The Bang Bang Gang and The Dogs kicked things off by renewing their rivalry in recent weeks. The Dogs got some backup in the form of The Demand who entered next, leading to Colten Gunn being the first to be eliminated. The Conglomeration were next in and everyone went for an elimination but the only man taken out was Austin Gunn, leaving Jay White by himself to represent The Bang Bang Gang.

The Death Riders arrived through the crowd next as Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta wanted to replicate their Wembley success of two years earlier. Marina Shafir wanted some of the action too, but she received a Backbreaker courtesy of Roderick Strong, who was promptly eliminated along with Kyle O'Reilly, leaving Orange Cassidy by himself. Hangman Page and Brodido arrived next to defend their crowns, delivering a series of Cannonballs to everyone, but Brody King was dumped out shortly after. Bandido also exited the ring, though he didn't go over the top rope, and Cassidy laid out the entire field as the match bled into the main pay-per-view card.

When the show returned, everyone brawled in the ring as Swerve Strickland arrived as one-third of the wild card team. He was joined by Kofi and Austin Creed, now known as The New Level, to complete the field. They took care of Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona by eliminating them to leave Ricochet by himself. Yuta was the first out for the Death Riders, and was quickly followed by Cassidy to officially eliminate The Conglomeration. Bandido returned to action with a heavily taped shoulder as Hangman and Swerve renewed their rivalry, only to be taken out by The Dogs.

The Dogs, took out Bandido before both Clark Connors and David Finlay were eliminated by White, who was then dumped out by Gabe Kidd to rule The Bang Bang Gang out of proceedings. New champions were confirmed when Ricochet eliminated Hangman, but Ricochet was dumped out by Strickland. Prince Nana helped Kofi escape elimination on the outside, and when he returned to the ring, The New Level and Strickland eliminated Kidd, PAC, and Castagnoli in quick succession to become the new champions.