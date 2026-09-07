Indie Promoter Issues Statement On The Death Of Former AEW Star Andy Williams

The pro wrestling and metalcore music communities are still at a loss for words after news surfaced that Andy Williams, who many within the squared circle knew as "The Butcher," passed away on Saturday night at the age of 48. Kurt Hackimer, co-owner of Enjoy Wrestling in Millvale, Pennsylvania, who Williams was wrestling for at the time of the incident, issued a statement to Ricky Sayer of Pittsburgh's CBS affiliate KDKA on what happened to Williams this past weekend.

In his statement, Hackimer wrote, "Andy collapsed at ringside after his match on Saturday and hit his head on the floor. We carried him to the side where he was attended to by the two doctors we have on staff. I called for an ambulance. At this time, he was conscious but unresponsive. His condition worsened quickly and his pulse faded. Called 911 again to provide an update and were informed that the police were about to arrive. We ended the event and asked the audience to leave. Doctors administered CPR and utilized an AED [automated external defibrillator] provided by the police until the ambulance arrived. He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital at around 9:45PM and we were informed of his passing by his tag team partner, Jesse Guilmette [The Blade], shortly after midnight. Medics on site indicated that the symptoms were consistent with a cardiac event, but we were told that the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy."

This past Saturday, Butcher and Blade wrestled TME (Duke Davis and Ganon Jones Jr.) for TME's Enjoy Wrestling Tag Team Titles. This match was part of the promotion's five-year anniversary card, and also its second-to-last event before it closes its doors permanently on October 4. The night prior to their match, Butcher and Blade conducted a seminar for the independent promotion.

Many former colleagues have offered their condolences to the former tag team standout, including those who worked alongside him in AEW, like former on-screen star, Co-Founder, and Executive Vice President of the company, Cody Rhodes. Williams, along with Guilmette, made their official debut for AEW together on November 27, 2019, and ended their near seven-year tenure there this past June.