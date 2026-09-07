Becky Lynch Says WWE NXT Title Run Was Like Going 'Back To College'

In 2023, Becky Lynch returned to "WWE NXT" after firmly establishing herself as one of the biggest names on the main roster. Not only did she feud Lyra Valkyria and Tiffany Stratton, but she even beat the latter to win the NXT Women's Championship for the first time.

During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," she looked back at her 2023 run and expressed what it meant to her after coming down from the main roster. "I never won it when I was in NXT, then I went back and I got it — oh, it was great! It was great, 'cause I really wanted to, in the spirit of Bayley, hold those NXT kids down!" she proclaimed. "It was like winning the Super Bowl and then like coming back to college and being like: 'You know what? I'm going to win this tournament too!'"

Lynch eventually went on to drop the NXT Women's title to Valkyria after a little over 40 days. She would later return to the main roster, where she remains today.

A few years ago, Lynch commented on her return to "NXT," expressing that she never went back with the intentions of winning the NXT Women's Championship to complete her career, but that it was something offered to her. Ultimately, her main goal was to work with the young talent on the brand.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.