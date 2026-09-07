Lexis King Is Engaged To Former WWE NXT Star Carolina Cruz (FKA Catalina Speed)

"WWE NXT" star Lexis King may recently have been stripped of the WWE Speed Championship, after general manager Robert Stone made the Speed titles obsolete, but he still has plenty of reason to celebrate these days. The star is engaged to girlfriend Carolina Cruz, the former Catalina Speed in WWE.

Cruz took to social media over the weekend to share the news. On Instagram, she posted a carousel of images, which also included a video of King getting down on one knee to propose at a backyard party, the couple surrounded by friends.

"You came into my life when I least expected it and became my best friend, my safe place, and the person I want beside me through every version of this life," Cruz wrote, in part, in the caption.

She shared other photos in the carousel of her diamond ring, smiling alongside King. Cruz also shared the happy photos, with a more abbreviated caption, on X (formerly Twitter), and called King her "happily ever after." Plenty of "NXT" stars offered their congratulations to the couple in the comments on Instagram, including Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, and Thea Hail.

I get to marry my best friend!!!🥹♥️ The person who came into my life when I least expected it and showed me the kind of love I thought only existed in movies. I truly believe God made you for me. My real-life happily ever after. 🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/m2ht4ZJ4Tt — Carolina Cruz (@CarolinaCruzera) September 6, 2026

Cruz was featured on WWE documentary series "WWE: Next Gen," which aired on Roku in 2024. She was released from the company shortly after the show aired, however, and announced she'd be taking independent bookings. She has worked for WOW throughout 2026, and her most recent match took place in July, when she was defeated by Christyan XO at CCW Rumble in the Jungle 29.