Both WWE Speed Championships Officially Retired On NXT

The WWE Speed Championships on "WWE NXT" are no more, after Women's North American Champion Zaria decided to do away with the Women's Speed title after unifying it with the Women's NA gold with a victory over Wren Sinclair and Kali Armstrong at Heatwave. "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone accepted Zaria's decision in a backstage segment during the show on Tuesday.

After Zaria revealed that she'd only be keeping the Women's North American Championship, Stone turned to BirthRight, who were also sitting backstage in his office. He told Men's Speed Champion Lexis King that meant that his title was now defunct.

Charlie Dempsey questioned why bad things were also happening to BirthRight as King handed the title over. King said Stone would never "take away their birth right," and Dempsey said it was time for the stable to start taking from the business. King said he knew exactly what they should do, and led Dempsey, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and Arianna Grace out of Stone's office.

The Speed titles were originally created to be defended in three to five minute matches via a WWE deal with X, then known as Twitter. After new episodes of "WWE Speed" ceased on the platform in July 2025, it was revealed the belts would be headed to "NXT."