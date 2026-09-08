Bron Breakker, Sol Ruca Heading To WWE MITB Matches

Bron Breakker and Sol Ruca qualified for the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder matches during "WWE Raw," beating Ethan Page and Rey Mysterio, and Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri, respectively.

Breakker took out Page from the starting bell and turned his focus to Mysterio, wearing him down in the corner. He went back to Page in the other corner before Mysterio and Page banded together for a moment, fighting back before ultimately getting dropped back down to the mat.

Page and Mysterio worked together again to remove Breakker from the ring so they could fight one another. Mysterio looked for 619 but Breakker caught him from outside the ring and dumped him onto the barricade. He then took flight from the apron to send Page over the announcer's desk, but Mysterio returned over the barricade to deliver West Coast Pop to send Breakker into the desk.

Breakker tried to spear through both Page and Mysterio at ringside, but they sent him into the steel steps. Mysterio hit 619 on Page and went for a splash, Breakker grabbed at his ankle only to get punched off, but that allowed Page to set him up in a fireman's carry.

Breakker then connected with a FrankenSteiner from the top rope and speared Mysterio to secure the winning pinfall.

The women's match kicked off with all three competitors fighting one another, Ruca being sent from the ring first so Dupri and Valkyria could continue their exchange. Ruca returned to the ring and resumed control, taking out Valkyria and then turning her attention to Dupri.

Valkyria looked to have the match won when she hit Nightwing on and Dupri, making the cover before Bayley returned and pulled the referee from the ring. Valkyria was then caught with Sol Snatcher and Ruca covered her to get the winning pinfall.

After the match, Bayley continued to beat down Valkyria and looked to put her through the announcer's desk. But Valkyria escaped through the crowd.