Absent WWE Star Rumored For Raw Return Tonight

Six-time WWE women's champion Bayley hasn't been seen on TV since she lost to Lyra Valkyria at Saturday Night's Main Event this past July, but it seems like her return could be slated for the immediate future.

According to PWInsiderElite.com, Bayley is expected to return on "WWE Raw" tonight. After news broke that Bayley's contract was set to expire later this year, rumors began to circulate about her joining her best friend in the business, Mercedes Mone, in AEW, but it was reported last week that she has chosen to stay with WWE for the time being. Additionally, PWInsiderElite noted that Bayley's name was brought up in creative plans for the red brand.

Whether Bayley returns to WWE in the short or long term remains to be seen, as her contract doesn't officially expire until later this fall, meaning she could have one last match or program with the company if she's looking to wrestle elsewhere in the future. Over the summer, it was reported that WWE has made an effort to re-sign Bayley, but it hasn't stopped AEW from showing interest in making the "Role Model" an offer in hopes that she would jump ship. Since Saturday Night's Main Event, Bayley and Mone have also teased reuniting on AEW on social media.

If Bayley returns on "Raw" tonight, it's expected that she will continue her feud with Valkyria, who has been mentioning the veteran in most of her appearances on TV as of late. However, Valkyria has also been involved in the Women's Intercontinental Title picture, and is a championship that Bayley has been pursuing since it was introduced in 2025.