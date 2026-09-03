Major Backstage Update On Bayley's WWE Contract Status

With her contract known to be up sometime soon and having been written off TV following a loss to Lyra Valkyria at Saturday Night's Main Event in July, the future of Bayley within WWE has been an open ended question. But that may not be the case anymore, as some recent movement within WWE suggests the former WWE Women's Champion has made a decision, one that would see her stay with WWE. PWInsider Elite reports that the expectation is Bayley will remain with the promotion.

While there is no firm confirmation that Bayley and WWE have put pen to paper on a contract extension, WWE has been putting creative plans in place regarding Bayley returning to TV. The promotion is expecting that she will be "back on the road very soon, likely within the next few weeks," though an exact return date wasn't given. Because Bayley's contract was expected to expire later than September, it would also leave room open for a September return to allow Bayley to finish up with WWE, should she instead decide to leave the promotion.

No details were revealed regarding what Bayley's creative direction would entail, but the expectation from many is that she would continue her feud with former tag team partner turned rival Valkyria. The latter has continued to make references to Bayley during her appearances on "Raw," another sign suggesting Bayley would return. Despite that, and her win over Bayley at Saturday Night's Main Event, Valkyria has largely been used for non-wrestling segments, wrestling only once on "Raw" since then. Her most recent appearance was this past Monday, which saw her help Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez retain the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship over Sol Ruca.