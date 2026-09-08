Liv Morgan Retains WWE Women's World Title In Chaotic Raw Match

Liv Morgan is still Women's World Champion, thanks to the help of Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, after a battle with Stephanie Vaquer on "WWE Raw."

Vaquer had to chase after Morgan to start off the match, and nearly got a roll-up off a hurricanrana. The champion rallied to take control of the match and hit the Three Amigos to Vaquer. They battled back-and-forth, with Vaquer hitting a series of headbutts and Morgan, a lung blower. Morgan dodged the SVB, but Vaquer hit the Dragon Screw in the corner, followed by the Devil's Kiss and a meteora, but Morgan still kicked out.

Morgan played possum and hung up Vaquer on the ropes, before the challenger drove a knee straight down to her jaw. Vaquer cleared the commentary desk, and Morgan bounced her face-first off of it before hitting another Devil's Kiss on top of the table. Back in the ring, Vaquer hit a flying cross body, but Morgan still held on.

She hit a powerbomb to Vaquer with Vaquer on the top rope, but the challenger hit the SVB and dodged the Oblivion into a lung blower. Vaquer looked for the Vaquer Inferno from the top rope, which brought out Rodriguez and Perez. Becky Lynch ran out to take out Rodriguez, but on the other side of the ring, Perez handed Morgan the title belt. Lynch ran her off, but Morgan was able to hit Vaquer with the belt, then the Oblivion to retain.