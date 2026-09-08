WWE Raw - 9/7/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 We Things Loved

I always say that opening segments and matches are meant to set the tone for what's to come on the rest of the show. While I certainly think that sentiment applies to the opening 25 minutes of this show with the promo from The Vision, the match between Austin Theory and Otis, and The Vision beating down Oba Femi, I don't necessarily think that happened in a good kind of way.

There were a lot of things about the opening 25 minutes of this episode of "Raw" that didn't work for me, but by far, the biggest issue I had with all of this is that none of it really clicked in my mind or worked for me. First, I know it's been a while since Otis has been on television. However, I would also argue that the same could be said for Akira Tozawa, and for that reason, it made absolutely no sense to me for WWE to treat Otis' return to "Raw" as a big deal by having Tozawa be the one to introduce him. Second, I don't think that the romance angle between Austin Theory and Maxxine Dupri is working for me, as I'm finding it to be irritating more than anything else (not in the kind of way that gets heel heat) and distracting in the middle of everyone else in the stable trying to get their points across.

I also didn't really understand the logic of having Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed beating down Femi once again to stand tall over him. It's fine to have Reed interfere in the match between Austin Theory and Akira Tozawa to lead into The Vision beating down Alpha if that's what you really want to do, but there was no point in having Femi appear if he wasn't going to be the man to stand tall. I know WWE really wants to emphasize Femi's injuries, but it's just repeating a plot point for the sake of repeating it, especially when it's happening just one night after the first time they did it at WWE Sunday Night's Main Event.

Written by Olivia Quinlan