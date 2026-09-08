Backstage Report On Malakai Black Travel Issues Ahead Of Winning Progress Top Title

This past weekend, former WWE and AEW star Malakai Black became the PROGRESS Wrestling World Champion by ending Cara Noir's 126-day title reign at the Odyssey Tour from the O2 Ritz in Manchester, England. The match marked Black's first appearance inside the squared circle since being released from WWE this past April, but there was a possibility that the 41-year-old wouldn't be able to compete at the event at all, as he reportedly had travel issues on the way to England.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Black revealed to the audience in attendance after his victory that he spent $5000 to get a flight to Manchester. Black apparently kept the situation to himself and didn't tell PROGRESS management in hopes of being able to fulfill his commitments over the weekend, with everybody learning of his travel issues during the promo he cut after the match. The former NXT Champion reportedly took a financial hit in order to wrestle for PROGRESS and didn't blame any of his troubles over the weekend on the company.

In addition to his intense travel struggles, Black learned 45 minutes before his match that his close friend and former AEW star Andy Williams/The Butcher had passed away. The Wrestling Observer claimed that PROGRESS was beyond impressed with Black, saying that he was "a dream to work with," and that his ability to deliver in the ring just after hearing the news about Williams was "f*****g incredible."

Later this month, Black will return to PROGRESS for the company's 'When September Ends' event on Sunday, September 27, which will be held at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London. Black's real-life wife Xelina, formerly known as Zelina Vega in WWE, will also be appearing on the show.