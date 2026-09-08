Frankie Kazarian Shares Memories Of Working With Former AEW Colleague Andy Williams

Since the untimely and shocking passing of Andy "The Butcher" Williams, social media has been filled with stories about the former AEW wrestler. The stories come from his life as a pro wrestler and his life as a musician. All the stories have the same message; Williams was incredibly kind, funny, caring, and intelligent. They also paint a picture of a man who was well loved.

During an appearance on "Busted Open", Frankie Kazarian opened up about his relationship with Williams. They met more than a decade ago and Kazarian knew him as the guitarist from Every Time I Die. Their first conversation was about music.

"We immediately clicked because of our love of Metallica. That was my in and we were buds based on that," Kazarian said.

Kazarian said Williams was one of those people that you feel like you've known forever after five minutes. He doesn't recall ever seeing him angry or upset and Kazarian was always happy to see him in the locker room.

Kazarian also said that Williams looked like a wrestler and you could put him in any era and he would've fit in.

"Very self aware. Knew his strengths, knew his weaknesses," Kazarian proclaimed. "Very selfless, as he was in life. He was like that as a wrestler. Genuinely enjoyed the craft of pro wrestling and being a bad guy and a villain and knew his lane and was very good. He was limited with what he could do, but what he could do, he could do well."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.