Eric Bischoff Believes AEW's New Level Took 'Easy Way Out' With New Presentation

Austin Creed and Kofi made their AEW debuts at All In: London last month, siding with Swerve Strickland to capture the AEW World Trios Championships. In terms of presentation, Creed and Kofi haven't strayed too far from their WWE characters in AEW, even going by "New Level" — a one-word difference from "New Day." Eric Bischoff recently commented on the duo's AEW arrival, making the argument that they might've been better off with a more original presentation.

"They're trying to draft off of the equity that the former New Day had in WWE, which I understand it; I'm not criticizing that. I completely understand that from a business perspective. I prefer not to do that," he said on his "83 Weeks" podcast. "So given a choice? If I think I have the option of creating something really new, and unique, and powerful, or effective at least? I would opt to do that before I would take the easy way out, the cheap way out, and try to come up with something that's a derivative."

"I would rather try something completely different. ... It's like a hangover that won't go away," he expressed. "I think breaking clean from a previous character and establishing a new character ... is a smarter long-term approach than hanging on to the past."

Bischoff also acknowledged that this was something that happened in WCW under his watch, and pointed out that his stance now is because of the stars who failed under him in WCW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.