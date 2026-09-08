Report: WWE HOFer Kane Considered 'Top Candidate' For Major Role In Government

WWE Hall of Famer Kane, known now under his real name, Glenn Jacobs, now-former mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, is reportedly being considered as a "top candidate" for a major role in the United States government. Jacobs' second term as mayor concluded on September 1.

According to Axios, US Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Republican of Tennessee, plans to appoint her successor if she wins the state's governor's race in November. According to the outlet, one of her top candidates is Jacobs, who considered running for governor himself, but endorsed Blackburn instead.

The outlet reported that two others are also seen as top contenders for the role, including U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett and U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann. Blackburn's camp, however, denied to Axios that she's planning her potential replacement or making a list of choices to do so.

Axios further reported that Blackburn is considered the favorite in the Tennessee governor's race. The outlet clarified her replacement in the Senate would serve until 2028, the next statewide election. Who would serve the next full six-year term would be elected in 2030.

Jacobs, who had a nearly three-decade long run in the ring, beginning in 1992, launched his Republican campaign to run for office in Knox County in March 2017. He was elected mayor in August 2018, and won his second term in August 2022. Due to the position's term limit, Jacobs' tenure as mayor of Knox County officially wrapped at the beginning of the month. He was praised by fellow WWE Hall of Famer, President Donald Trump, on his Truth social platform earlier in 2026, when according to Axios, the president called him a "great guy" with a "big political future in Tennessee."