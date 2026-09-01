Glenn Jacobs (Fka WWE's Kane) Signs Final Ordinance As Mayor Of Knox County, Tennessee

After eight years and two controversial terms serving as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, Glenn Jacobs, aka WWE Hall of Famer Kane, is ready for the next phase of his life as his second term comes to an end. But before he goes, Jacobs is making sure to make one last contribution to his county. And he announced it by taking to X on Tuesday morning, complete with a photo of him signing his last ordinance.

"Get the Flock out of Knox County!" Jacobs tweeted. "My last official act as Mayor was signing this ordinance prohibiting agencies of Knox County government from using fixed ALPRs. Thank you to County Commission for standing strong in defense of Liberty!"

Get the Flock out of Knox County! My last official act as Mayor was signing this ordinance prohibiting agencies of Knox County government from using fixed ALPRs. Thank you to County Commission for standing strong in defense of Liberty! pic.twitter.com/z6dCKZxCyb — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) September 1, 2026

Jacobs' statement refers to Flock Safety, a technology/surveillance company based out of Atlanta, Georgia which specializes in several different types of surveillance software, including the aforementioned ALPRs, which stand for automated license plate recognition. A local report revealed that Flock ALPRs/cameras had been used in Knox County since 2021, having been purchased by the sheriff's department through a "grant from the state;" it's since been revealed that the sheriff's department purchased more than $800K's worth of Flock cameras, without the approval of the Knox County Commission.

Jacobs himself was originally supportive, including signing an order allowing Flock on county property, later saying it was due to "fiscal impact." He would distance himself from Flock in July after he, and other Knox County officials, fully grasped what the ALPRs did. Public support against ALPRs had become rampant in Knox County, leading to what was described as "a vocal and bipartisan coalition of residents." As a result, the Knox County Commission unanimously voted to ban ALPRs on August 31, one day before Jacobs signed his ordinance.