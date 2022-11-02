Mike Bennett Condemns Glenn Jacob's Attack On 'All-Ages Drag Shows'

The rights of LGBTQ+ Americans have become a major focus in the upcoming midterm elections, with conservative politicians and pundits taking aim at the art of drag, and former WWE world champion Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is no exception. Jacobs, who is the current mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, recently tweeted his disapproval of all-ages events that include drag performers, drawing a response from Former Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champion and recent AEW debutante Mike Bennett.

"We took our 4 year old and 2 year old to a LGBTQ Festival here in the town I live in," Bennett wrote. "There was a Drag Show. They had an absolute blast. They now refer to it as the Dragon Festival." Bennett went on to note that his son likes to dress up in a tutu with his older sister and also play with monster trucks, concluding by saying "Let's let kids be kids."

Jacobs recently claimed he would "do everything [he] can" to prevent all-ages drag events, but was quick to note in the replies that there is no actual law on the books through which he could actually enforce his disapproval. Jacobs's hardline right-wing views have been a consistent source of controversy, as the former WWE Champion was recently called out for his support of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. AEW star "Hangman" Adam Page used a GIF to imply that Jacobs's politics might be influenced by the unprotected chair shots to the skull that the former Dr. Isaac Yankem has taken in the wrestling ring.

Jacobs was recently re-elected as Knox County Mayor this past August, winning approximately 63 percent of the vote.