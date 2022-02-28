As reported earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) received a lot of social media backlash Sunday for his controversial take on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Kane would tweet his approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions, asserting that weakness is not a virtue.

“If you on the Left and are shocked by Putin’s aggression, wake up, Sunshine,” Kane wrote. “Historically in the real world, might makes right. Weakness (which is really what the Left is all about) is not a virtue. It’s a fatal character flaw. (And, no, the US should still not get involved).”

Kane added, “I highly doubt Putin cares a whit about toxic masculinity, the Cancel Culture Mutawa, or any of the other things the radical Left stands for.”

AEW World Champion Hangman Page has ripped Kane’s take on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As seen below, Page would respond to Kane’s tweet with a video montage of The Big Red Machine taking “10 Ruthless Chairshots To The Head.” Page would also share links to UNICEF’s “Support Children of Ukraine” and “Ukraine Crisis Relief” fundraisers.

WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman and RAW Superstar Cedric Alexander seemed to agree with Hangman’s take on Kane, as seen below in the tweets below.

UNICEF – Support Children of Ukraine: https://t.co/C29Gtm21G0 Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund: https://t.co/GvAdAs1otF 10 Ruthless Chair Shots Kane Took to the Head: https://t.co/NFJ02hHFQr — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) February 27, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]