AEW's Tony Khan Opens ROH Taping With 10-Bell Salute For 'The Butcher' Andy Williams

Andy Williams, well-known guitarist for Every Time I Die, and former AEW wrestler known as "The Butcher" died following a match for Enjoy Wrestling in Pennsylvania at the age of 48 over the weekend. Following his passing, AEW President Tony Khan opened the company's first taping, an episode of Ring of Honor in Jacksonville, with a 10-bell salute to honor the star.

Jacob Cohen posted to X (formerly Twitter) that Khan opened the show with the salute. He included a photo of a memorial graphic for Williams on display on the tron, and noted Khan had some kind words about The Butcher.

Scoop #2: Tony Khan is out Has some kind words about "The Butcher" Andy Williams Show starts with a 10 Bell Salute pic.twitter.com/7SjpoKtQy7 — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) September 8, 2026

The Butcher teamed alongside The Blade, also known as Braxton Sutter, in AEW. The pair debuted in November 2019 alongside Sutter's wife, Allie, then known as The Bunny. Following Bunny's departure from the company in 2023, the team took a hiatus as Sutter recovered from surgery, but Williams continued to work on "AEW Rampage" and "AEW Collision," as well as ROH, throughout 2024.

His last AEW match before the team's departure from the company took place in February 2025. He was defeated by Gabe Kidd on an episode of "Collision." Before the Enjoy Wrestling show, Williams' final match came on August 29, alongside The Blade.

Following Williams' passing, Enjoy Wrestling released a statement. Co-owner of the promotion, Kurt Hackimer, said that Williams collapsed at ringside and hit his head during the match, and was attended to by doctors while he called 911, and the rest of the event was canceled. He went on to say medics on at the scene said the star's symptoms were "consistent with a cardiac event," but the cause of his death is still pending.