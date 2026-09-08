Frankie Kazarian Talks Reality Of TNA Storyline With Avery Styles

While AJ Styles is retired from in-ring competition, his long-time friend Frankie Kazarian is still going strong and has now taken it upon himself to guide the next generation of the Styles name. AJ's son, Avery, is the focus of Kazarian's mentorship, with the two in the midst of a budding storyline on TNA programming.

During an interview with "Busted Open Radio," Kazarian peeled back the curtain on his working relationship with Avery, whom he promised to protect both on-screen and behind-the-scenes.

"AJ and I talked about this before it became a reality," Kazarian said. "I told AJ in no uncertain terms like, 'Dude, I got his back.' He's like, 'I know you do. That's why I'm glad he's going there.' I've gotten to know Avery. Last time Avery was in my car, he was three years old. So again, it's surreal ... I've really over the last few weeks really gotten to know Avery. He's on the road. Him and I, we tagged together for an independent federation in Georgia. And my God, there's so much of his old man in him, just the way his body moves, the way he takes bumps and stuff. You guys will spot it immediately, too. It's uncanny."

On camera, Kazarian officially aligned himself with Avery at TNA Lockdown, the same event in which the second-generation star announced his signing with the promotion. Kazarian congratulated Avery, then warned that he couldn't trust the other talents in the locker room. The former TNA World Champion has kept Avery close since, even refusing to let him compete in a TNA ring until he was fully ready.

In reality, Kazarian further noted that he wants to ensure that the young performer isn't giving too much away too quickly in TNA; on the opposite end, he wants to guarantee that Avery, still only a few months into his pro career, isn't underdelivering either.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.