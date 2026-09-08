Millvale Police Department Releases Statement On Death Of Ex-AEW Star Andy Williams

The Millvale Police Department, one of the agencies just outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania that responded to the call after "The Butcher" Andy Williams collapsed at an Enjoy Wrestling event at Mr. Smalls Theatre over the weekend, released a statement following the star's passing. The Butcher died at a Pittsburgh hospital at just 48-years-old on Saturday.

After inquiring, POST Wrestling received a statement from the Millvale police chief, Tim Komoroski. He said officers were sent to the venue around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday for the call of a man who had struck his head on a ring post.

"Upon arrival, officers located Andy Williams unresponsive and being attended to by two physicians who were at the venue with the wrestling organization," the statement, provided by POST Wrestling, said. "Shortly before the arrival of Ross/West View EMS, Williams stopped breathing. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated, and an automated external defibrillator (AED) was applied."

Komoroski said in the statement that Williams was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 9:43 p.m. There were no visible sign of trauma or foul play seen by officers on scene. William's cause of death is pending an autopsy.

"The Millvale Borough Police Department extends its condolences to Mr. Williams' family, friends, colleagues, and the many members of the wrestling and music communities affected by his passing," the statement concluded, with a note that no further information would be released pending the cause of death.

In a statement by Enjoy Wrestling, co-founder of the promotion, Kurt Hackimer, said that Williams collapsed at ringside during the match and hit his head on the floor. Hackimer said that medics on the scene said his symptoms were consistent with a cardiac event, but reiterated Williams' cause of death will be determined via autopsy.