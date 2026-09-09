AEW Pursuing Former WWE Star

Former WWE star Kairi is reportedly the subject of interest among a number of companies including AEW.

Kairi finished up with her second run in WWE in April, last losing alongside Asuka against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky on "WWE Raw" and getting released four days later, having rejoined in 2023. Her initial run spanned between 2016 and 2021.

Fightful Select has reported that a number of companies, including AEW, interested. The report notes that there have been talks between AEW and Kairi, though as of yet a deal hasn't been completed. Some had expected her to debut at All In, but it was reportedly implied that it didn't seem likely she would have been signed in time for the event at any stage, and was thus never factored into the show creatively.

There is interest outside of AEW and North America too, although sources familiar to the situation were said to have indicated she wouldn't be finding a home in Rossy Ogawa's Marigold. The report made no mention of STARDOM, where she spent 2011 to 2017 and 2022 to 2023 in two runs. She reigned as World of Stardom Champion in 2015 and inaugural IWGP Women's Champion from 2022 to 2023.

Back in July, it was reported that she was under interest from companies for "non-contracted" appearances.

Kairi is represented by Barry Bloom, joining a clientele of established AEW stars Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, Josh Alexander, and Will Ospreay.