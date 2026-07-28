Backstage Details On Former WWE Star Kairi Sane's Status After Reaching Free Agency

Former WWE star Kairi Sane is now a free agent, and a report has given an update on her status and her future in pro wrestling.

Sane was let go by WWE in April and can now join and debut in any promotion, with "Fightful Select" reporting that several companies are keen to bring her in. The report claimed that the former Kabuki Warrior is still a free agent and hasn't signed with any promotion yet, with some keen to sign her for "non-contracted" appearances. Sane is reportedly weighing the options available to her.

Some had expected Sane to join AEW and debut at the recent Redemption pay-per-view, which was the first AEW pay-per-view she was eligible to appear on after becoming a free agent. AEW, it seems, could be a possible destination for her, with a recent report stating that the Tony Khan-owned promotion could sign as many as seven free agents, with Khan recently admitting that he's keeping an eye on the free agents in the market. The above "Fightul" report also noted how Sane has now been signed with agent Barry Bloom, who represents several wrestlers.

AEW could be a likely landing spot for Sane, with some AEW stars eager to step into the ring with her, including former AEW Women's World Champion Thekla, who spoke glowingly about her.