Jackson Drake Retains WWE NXT NA Title In Hard Fought Match

Jackson Drake defeated Tavion Heights to retain the North American Championship during "WWE NXT."

Heights was challenging Drake for the first time since he dethroned Myles Borne for the title at Heatwave, with Borne then turning on Heights having also lost the Tag titles to Chad Baylor and Ricky Smokes earlier in the night.

Heights was immediately fighting the numbers game on Tuesday as Baylor and Smokes continued to get involved, and Myka Lockwood waited in the wings. As a result, Drake dominated much of the opening stages, wearing Heights down against the ropes and on the mat.

Heights continued to endure and eventually found space when Drake's boot and kickpad was removed, allowing him to gain a greater purchase when looking for ankle holds. Drake fought out of one hold desperately and clattered into a comeback rally from Heights.

But then he fought back with a German suplex to create space, clutching at the ankle before getting back into the fight on the apron. Heights delivered a German suplex to plant Drake onto the apron, bringing him back into the ring and making the cover to no avail.

Drake came back and connected with a 450 splash from the top rope, going for the cover and getting the winning pinfall clean.

After the match, as Drake and Vanity Project went up the ramp celebrating, Myles Borne emerged in the crowd to stare down Heights.