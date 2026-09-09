Mason Rook Earns WWE NXT Title Contender's Match For Main Event Team

Mason Rook, Saquon Shugars, and former NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo are headed to a triple threat number one contender's match next week to determine who will face NXT Champion Grayson Waller. The match became official after Rook won a six-man tag team match for himself, the former DarkState member, and D'Angelo on Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT."

All six men locked up to start off the match, but it was EK Prosper and Shugars to kick things off officially. Shugars tried to get Keanu Carver in a submission hold, but Carver dropped him to the mat, then sent Shugars flying with a huge shoulder tackle. Rook went one-on-one briefly with Cruz Montana before tagging in D'Angelo, and Cruz took them both out with a double cutter.

There were a series of quick tags in and out from both teams, and for a good portion of the match, each team worked well together to earn the triple threat match. Carver and Cruz hit a double team move to throw Shugars up to Prosper on the top turnbuckle, but the following move didn't keep Shugars down.

Cruz and Carver isolated Rook in their corner and hit a superplex from the second rope. Prosper jumped off Rook's back in attempts to take out the other team, but Rook was still able to tag in D'Angelo, who downed Prosper and Carver. Prosper attempted a move from the top when it was just him and D'Angelo in the ring, but the former champion hit a spear, then the Dead to Rights.

Rook tagged in and before they could argue, he put D'Angelo, his own teammate, on his back and hit the backpack cannonball to Prosper in the corner. Rook pinned Prosper for the victory, cementing his match against D'Angelo and Shugars next week.