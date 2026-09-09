WWE NXT - 9/8/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

While the NXT Championship scene is pretty wild, the fact that Zilla Fatu has just straight up fallen down the card after debuting right at the top to challenge for that title is even crazier. Sure, Fatu's status as a "nepo baby" makes sense for him to have a story with BirthRight, but the faction is just laughable and isn't anywhere near the top of "WWE NXT," where Fatu should be following his big debut. Charlie Dempsey's promo tonight, trying to explain what they're doing, proved that.

I liked that Dempsey's dad, William Regal, mentioned his history with Fatu's late father, Umaga, backstage, to motivate his son. Dempsey went out to the ring to cut a promo on his own, something I don't think we've seen in a long time, and while I was initially on board with it, I quickly fell off. Dempsey was basically saying everyone in "NXT" treats BirthRight like they're a joke and he's sick of it, then spoke directly to Fatu to tell him that the faction can help him out. If they're treated like such a joke, how's that going to help Fatu? It would have made more sense for Dempsey to go against his father's wishes and ask Fatu to help them out.

But, asking nicely wouldn't have allowed for Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Uriah Conors, and Lexis King to beat down Fatu after Dempsey called him out to ask him to accept their offer to join them. Fatu barely got the chance to speak outside of his annoying "HELLO!" and declining the invitation before Connors told him they weren't asking, and the faction jumped him.

BirthRight getting involved in a backstage segment later in the night with the tag team division, including the Vanity Project and the recently-returned Creed Brothers, made a lot more sense to me. It feels like they need to attempt to establish themselves further, and I certainly wouldn't hate Dempsey challenging Jackson Drake for the North American Championship. After the beatdown, Fatu was also nowhere to be seen in that backstage segment, and I was expecting him to jump out of nowhere and take all of BirthRight down.

Usually I say I'll let something play out, but this just isn't all that exciting to me. Dempsey was right, nobody's taken BirthRight seriously, and it's going to be really hard to get anyone, especially "NXT" fans, to do so now.

Written by Daisy Ruth