Bully Ray Says One Thing Didn't Work For Him About The Presentation Of 946 On WWE Raw

Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price, known as "946" on "WWE Raw," have made a huge impact in their feud with the Bloodline over the last few weeks. After Keys returned, bringing along OTM from "WWE NXT," the faction has beaten down the Usos, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight multiple times, and on Monday's edition of "Raw," they set fire to the Usos and Jacob Fatu's car. While the vignettes that aired before the destruction at the end of "Raw" worked for WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, he said on "Busted Open Radio" the last shot just didn't.

"Is there anything that immediately popped into your head when you saw the car on fire?" he questioned co-host Dave LaGreca. "It's Vince McMahon's WWE 101... Why should I feel bad about somebody's car being lit on fire?"

Bully Ray said that 946 looked like "bad mother truckers" doing it, but he had no idea why he was supposed to hate them for the destruction. Outside of that, he praised the new faction, and said they have to continue to beat down the Usos and Fatu, and cannot look weak. In addition to the inevitable six-man tag match, he's looking forward to seeing every other possibility.

"What they also gain in these six guys being a story with each other are tag matches between OTM and the Usos," he said. "Singles matches with Jacob and Royce, which eventually will become a big deal, or should become a big deal... There's a lot of good story there. Now, will anybody be caught in the crosshairs from this? ...Remains to be seen. So far, so good with 946."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.