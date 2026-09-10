Swerve Strickland & New Level Overcome Conglomeration In AEW Trios Title Match

Swerve Strickland and the New Level retained the World Trios Championship over the Conglomeration trio of Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong to kick off "AEW Dynamite: Rebel Heart."

Kofi started off the match sharing the ring with Cassidy for the first time ever, followed then by Austin Creed with O'Reilly. O'Reilly and Strong continued to work together to get the better of Creed, then Kofi, and then Creed again, going for the first cover to no avail.

Cassidy tagged in for his turn but was too slow in wearing down Creed in the corner, instead starting an exchange of Manhattan drops that left them both on the mat. Creed fought to tag Kofi into the match and he sought for Trouble in Paradise before getting dropped by Strong, turning instead to tag Strickland into the contest.

The action started to descend into a melee of bodies leaving everyone down. When the field cleared, Strickland sought for Swerve Stomp on Cassidy, but he rolled out of the way. Cassidy proceeded to fight all three members of the Trios Champions, connecting with a tornado DDT to plant Strickland on the floor outside of the ring.

Cassidy returned to the ring, seeking Orange Punch as Kofi sought Trouble in Paradise, both missing before Kofi caught Cassidy for Strickland to connect with House Call. Kofi and Creed then connected with Daybreak to score the winning pinfall.

After the match, Ricochet and the Demand came down to the ring to address the champions. Before they could fight, however, "Hangman" Adam Page, Brody King, and Bandido ran down to the ring to make the save. The current champions then stared off with the former champions to close the segment.