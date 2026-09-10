AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite - 9/9/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

As you can probably tell from reading some of our negative points about the Rebel Heart edition of "AEW Dynamite," there wasn't really anything inherently bad or offensive on the show, nor did we expect anything from such a broadcast. The combination of the ALS awareness campaigns, Tanea "Rebel" Brooks getting in on the action despite everything that she has been through, and the heartfelt tributes to Andy "The Butcher" Williams made this such a feel-good show that managing to spin all of those plates and pull it off was a gargantuan task that AEW pulled off...almost.

We understand that this was a show designed to make you feel good, but with over two hours of airtime to fill, not everything on the show could be dedicated to Rebel or The Butcher. The upcoming AEW All Out 2026 pay-per-view needed some love as well because that is the company's next big event coming up on September 26, and after the big match additions on last week's show, you would think that with so many eyes on this specific episode that the company would push you towards wanting to watch its next pay-per-view offering with some fresh matches.

However, aside from the segments involving Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley, and the closing angle featuring The Young Bucks and FTR, the All Out card remains exactly the same as when the show started, and that isn't a good thing. The show is in just over two weeks, and looking at how much AEW pay-per-views are packed from top to bottom, there is still so much to add to that card. Mercedes Mone and Thekla look like they are on a collision course, with Willow Nightingale also getting in on the action. Why not just book that match for All Out there and then? Mone vs. Thekla, or a three-way involving Willow, it keeps that future offering feeling big and exciting.

Tony Khan has had the tendency to leave all of the major match announcements until the very last minute, and I get it; he wants us to watch every show right up until the day before because you never know what he might add. However, while that might work for Zero Hour/Buy-In pre-shows, you want that main card fleshed out and finished at least a week before so you can dedicate that go-home show to talking the few indecisive people into the building.

This week's show wasn't focused on building to All Out, and that's fine; it wasn't supposed to be all about that. But the spots where things could have been built up or announced just moved sideways rather than forwards.

Written by Sam Palmer