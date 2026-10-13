WWE's Joe Hendry Reveals Whether He'd Rather Have Logan Paul Fired Or Win World Title

WWE star Joe Hendry has made it clear that he wants the company to fire social-media -sensation-turned-wrestler Logan Paul. On a more individual level, Hendry also made it clear that he wants to win a WWE world title. What happens if he were forced to pick one or the other, though?

On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Hendry faced that dilemma when former WWE star Nic Nemeth posed a "would you rather" question pitting both scenarios against one another.

"That's tough. Can I not do both?" Hendry asked. "That is a great question. Both would be incredible for the business. That's really tough because part of me thinks that if I could fire Logan Paul, that's like beyond wrestling.That is forever affecting the course of history. But also, we all have to admit we're all selfish pieces of you know what. We're in the wrestling business and I have to be world champ. I'm sorry. I'm sorry to the world. I just think you have to dream big. I just can't limit myself to one. I just can't do it."

Hendry's quest for Paul's WWE termination began upon his ascent to the "WWE Raw" brand in the spring of 2026. Hendry even created a song and music video about it. Months later, Paul remains signed with WWE, recently seen in the midst of Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed at Money in the Bank.

Outside of WWE, Hendry has tasted world championship gold in TNA Wrestling. Since moving up to WWE's main roster, though, he has yet to capture another one.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.