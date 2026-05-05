Joe Hendry Releases Music Video For 'Can We Fire Logan Paul' Song Featured On WWE Raw

There's not much that surprises me these days, but reading through the responses to Joe Hendry's music video earlier did leave me a bit stunned. Yes, on the surface, this appears to be just another part of Hendry's shtick, where he mocks his opponent via singing, and you're either into it because you like Hendry's gimmick or you aren't. But right now, in the wake of all these wrestlers losing their jobs while others are either being forced to take pay cuts to keep their jobs, doing a comedy storyline where a wrestler advocates for the firing of a rival seems tone-deaf, insensitive; you name it.

I'm sure some people will see this take and say I'm a party pooper or have no sense of humor, blah blah blah, yadda yadda yadda, so on and so forth. You're entitled to think that, and you may even have an argument that this isn't WWE intentionally trying to make light over, by my count, nearly 30 wrestlers being sent to the unemployment line. But if you tell me you think this is in good taste, I'm going to side-eye you. It's in the poorest or poor tastes, and worst of all, it's completely unnecessary. I'm fairly certain WWE could do a Joe Hendry-Logan Paul feud just fine, with Hendry doing songs that make no reference to the fact that WWE/TKO is becoming more soulless by the minute. Call me a dork all you want; this is a bad decision by WWE. And the fact that so many people are clueless to this is why people's calls to bring back certain released talent will likely fall on deaf ears. Why bring anyone back, after all, when they can turn these firings into storylines and fans will just clap along?