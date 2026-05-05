Joe Hendry Releases Music Video For 'Can We Fire Logan Paul' Song Featured On WWE Raw
Over the last few weeks, the WWE locker room has taken a hit, with over 20 wrestlers released on April 24, New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa released this past Saturday, and numerous reports suggesting that WWE has been asking wrestlers to re-negotiate their contracts in order to take less money. On "Raw," it appears WWE has decided to play into the real life story, developing a feud between Joe Hendry and Logan Paul where Hendry has called for Paul to be fired with his song "Can We Fire Logan Paul?"
Though Paul tried to claim that he was too valuable for WWE to part ways with, that hasn't stopped Hendry from continuing his campaign via music video. Taking to X on Tuesday morning, Hendry released a full length music video for "Can We Fire Logan Paul?" Beginning with Hendry playing guitar in front of "Raw" GM Adam Pearce's office, Hendry suggests the only way to make things better in WWE is to fire Logan Paul, portrayed by an unknown person masked by a cutout of Paul's head.
While the video primarily featured Hendry playing guitar or singing alone, a few other highlights were featured. This footage of John Cena, LA Knight, IShowSpeed, The Miz, and a masked Seth Rollins beating up Paul during matches, the Paul impersonator fixing his hair and sitting in a Porta-Potty before the door was shut, and Pearce emerging from his office wondering what was going on.
Despite Hendry's best efforts, Paul remains employed by WWE at this time. Not only that, but Paul was instrumental in Hendry's "Raw" match against Paul's partner, Austin Theory, ending in disqualification when Paul attacked Hendry from behind.
Can We Fire Logan Paul? – Official Music Video pic.twitter.com/NymV6C8L2l
— Joe Hendry (@joehendry) May 5, 2026
Opinion: The Joe Hendry-Logan Paul storyline is in poor taste following WWE releases
There's not much that surprises me these days, but reading through the responses to Joe Hendry's music video earlier did leave me a bit stunned. Yes, on the surface, this appears to be just another part of Hendry's shtick, where he mocks his opponent via singing, and you're either into it because you like Hendry's gimmick or you aren't. But right now, in the wake of all these wrestlers losing their jobs while others are either being forced to take pay cuts to keep their jobs, doing a comedy storyline where a wrestler advocates for the firing of a rival seems tone-deaf, insensitive; you name it.
I'm sure some people will see this take and say I'm a party pooper or have no sense of humor, blah blah blah, yadda yadda yadda, so on and so forth. You're entitled to think that, and you may even have an argument that this isn't WWE intentionally trying to make light over, by my count, nearly 30 wrestlers being sent to the unemployment line. But if you tell me you think this is in good taste, I'm going to side-eye you. It's in the poorest or poor tastes, and worst of all, it's completely unnecessary. I'm fairly certain WWE could do a Joe Hendry-Logan Paul feud just fine, with Hendry doing songs that make no reference to the fact that WWE/TKO is becoming more soulless by the minute. Call me a dork all you want; this is a bad decision by WWE. And the fact that so many people are clueless to this is why people's calls to bring back certain released talent will likely fall on deaf ears. Why bring anyone back, after all, when they can turn these firings into storylines and fans will just clap along?