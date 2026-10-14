Matt Hardy Pitched WWE On Super-Faction To Counter D-Generation X

Imagine if two of WWE's most heated tag team rivals in the "Attitude Era" joined forces as an ultra babyface faction to take on other supreme stables at the time, like D-Generation X, for example. Well, at one time, Matt Hardy pitched an idea similar to that, which he recounted on his "Extreme Life" podcast.

"It was after our ladder match [No Mercy 1999], you know, I threw in the idea about making myself, Jeff, Edge, and Christian a faction together that we had this unique respect. And because of that ladder match and what we did, breaking so many barriers, doing all this new stuff, we are the version of what tomorrow's wrestlers look like. But obviously, that didn't happen. They had different plans," Hardy recalled.

Instead of getting them on the same page, The Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian continued to feud, cementing a legendary rivalry in its own right. Now just the two of them, Matt and Jeff Hardy have a new and sinister tag team to fight against, as Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw (formerly known as WWE stars Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, respectively), collectively known in TNA as Syx, are running roughshod on the former five-time TNA World Tag Team Champions. These two teams had their first battle at Bound for Glory this past Sunday.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.