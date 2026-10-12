Bron Breakker Weighs His Strength Against That Of Past And Present WWE Stars

Bron Breakker is one of the strongest men in all of pro wrestling currently, and he's compared his strength to those of his peers in WWE, as well as some legends.

Breakker has combined strength, power, and speed to become one of WWE's most menacing figures and has previously dominated his fellow WWE stars in powerlifting. In a recent interview with "ESPN Ringside" ahead of the Money in the Bank PLE, the former Intercontinental Champion took part in the "Stay Silent Until You Hear a Stronger Wrestler Challenge," in which he was presented with the names of several WWE stars. He remained silent when CM Punk, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio were mentioned, and even laughed when Cody Rhodes' name came up, but his reaction changed when John Cena's name was brought up.

"That would be a close one. He was very, very good at power cleaning and some of those Olympic lifts like that. I still think I'm up there just a little bit, just a little bit," said Breakker when the name of Cena was mentioned.

He then moved on to someone he knows very well, his uncle Scott Steiner, dismissing the comparison. However, he conceded that three former WWE stars, The Rock, Mark Henry, and Brock Lesnar were stronger than him.

"Come on. He's not even close," he said after hearing Steiner's name. "Yeah, 6'4", three hundred pounds, yeah, [The Rock] he's got me. Yeah, [Brock Lesnar] got me too. Yeah, Mark Henry's got me. I'd say by a lot."

The Rock and Brock Lesnar both tried their hand at football, much like Breakker, but the former two found success in WWE and professional wrestling. Breakker appears to be heading down a similar path.