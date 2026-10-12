Ex-WWE Star, Current Producer TJ Wilson Believes 2014 Match With Pac Saved His Job

TJ Wilson, aka Tyson Kidd, has reflected on Pac's impact on his career and how the late star helped him keep his job in WWE.

Wilson and Pac both spent time in "WWE NXT" during the developmental brand's early years, putting on some fantastic matches. In his tribute to Pac, which aired on WWE's YouTube channel, Wilson explained that his WWE career might have ended a long time ago if not for an important match he had with the late star.

"Ben was truly the best of us. What people saw in the ring was only a fraction of who he really was, and he was the best of us in the ring, too," Wilson began. "I believe the TakeOver match I had with Ben, and of course, the four-way following, but that singles match at that first TakeOver, I believe that match really saved my job at that time. If it hadn't been as good as it was, thanks to Ben, I think a couple of weeks later, there were some cuts, and I believe I would've been in those round of cuts. So I've always held that match on a really high pedestal, and that was because of Ben."

Wilson revealed that Kevin Owens had sent him a message saying that Pac's involvement in their matches was the reason they were so good. The WWE producer explained that the late star was so skilled in the ring that he could easily cover up any mistakes his opponents made.

"The reason why everybody had such great matches with Ben was because Ben was in them. And you didn't have to worry about your own stuff because you knew he was gonna make all of your stuff look awesome. He's gonna make all of his stuff look awesome, and he's gonna make all of your stuff look awesome," added Wilson.

Pac and Wilson had a string of matches in 2014, including the two aforementioned TakeOver matches, both of which Pac won to retain his NXT Championship.