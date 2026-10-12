JBL Recalls Vince McMahon Wanting To Turn Pac (AKA Neville) Into Mighty Mouse In WWE

JBL has remembered his interactions with the late AEW star Pac, and the plan that Vince McMahon had for him in WWE.

Following Pac's sad passing, JBL recalled on the "Something to Wrestle" podcast how great a wrestler he was, as well as McMahon's original plan for him. The Hall of Famer said that McMahon wanted Pac to portray the superhero cartoon character Mighty Mouse, but this plan couldn't come to fruition due to the presence of Rey Mysterio, whom he believes was WWE's equivalent of Mighty Mouse.

"Yeah, I really enjoyed Neville. I always called him Neville, so I never was used to calling him Ben," JBL said. "When Neville came in, man, he was unbelievable. I mean, just unreal. You know, Vince loved Mighty Mouse, and he wanted Neville to be Mighty Mouse, but he already had one in Rey Mysterio."

JBL said that Pac would've been the perfect fit for a Mighty Mouse character in WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer also touched upon Pac's popularity during his early years in the company, recalling how he garnered a huge number of social media impressions, and echoed the sentiments of many of his peers by praising Pac's character.

"And I remember several times in the meetings, you know, wanting to position Neville more as Mighty Mouse, which obviously he's perfect for that. You know, it was something that he could have done that, that superhero, the superhero that could do things. He was perfect for that," he added. "I was sitting there one day [in the creative meeting], and they talked about how much [social media] impressions he was getting. He was getting double the impressions of everybody else when he came in. Neville was a world-class talent and a good guy. Neville was always so pleasant to talk to."

Pac walked out of WWE in 2017 before a "WWE Raw" show, and reports from the time suggested that his decision displeased McMahon.