Report: El Hijo De Fishman Reaches Restitution Agreement With Gerardo Pineda's Family

It's been a month of tragedy in pro wrestling, and last week the business was dealt another blow when referee Geraldo Pineda, aka El Buho, passed away after taking a piledriver from luchador El Hijo de Fishman. The second generation wrestler was subsequently arrested and faced the possibility of manslaughter charges, but he will avoid that thanks to restitution he's made to Pineda's family. Taking to X on Friday and Saturday, reporter Antonio Nieto confirmed that Fishman had agreed to pay $585,525 pesos to Pineda's family, with the money primarily being spent between Pineda's five children.

The agreement between the two sides did prove crucial to Fishman's continued freedom, as Nieto noted that if even one of Pineda's five children had not agreed to the terms, it would've been scrapped, and Hijo de Fishman would have faced criminal charges and possibly even prison time. So far, neither Fishman nor Pineda's children have made a public statement on the situation. It's unclear how quickly the agreement came together or if the money was used for Pineda's funeral, which occurred shortly after his passing.

Promotora e Hijo de Fishman pagaron $585 mil 525 a deudos del "Búho": El acuerdo reparatorio extingue la acción penal del luchador, quien no tendrá antecedentes penales (solo nominales). El referee, Gerardo Germán Pineda ya fue enterrado. QEPD. pic.twitter.com/F5QkzlrxVA — Antonio Nieto (@siete_letras) October 9, 2026

Acuerdo reparatorio se pactó con los 5 hijos del " Búho": Con uno que no aceptara, el trato se venía abajo e Hijo de Fishman se hubiera ido a proceso (y prisión preventiva). Los $585 mil 525 serían repartidos entre los 5 hijos de Gerardo Germán Pineda. https://t.co/nBghvlLB35 pic.twitter.com/QvgON5CITG — Antonio Nieto (@siete_letras) October 10, 2026

Many other questions remain unanswered regarding the spot that led to Pineda's death, which occurred after an independent match between Hijo de Fishman and Mascara Sagrada NG. This includes whether the piledriver was planned out by Hijo de Fishman and Pineda was planned ahead of time or improvised, and whether Pineda agreed to the spot or did so reluctantly.

While video of the piledriver has yet to emerge, other highlights from the match showed Hijo de Fishman body slamming Pineda minutes earlier. The younger Fishman and Sagrada have been known to incorporate officials into their long running feud, itself a nod to the rivalry between their fathers, Fishman and Mascara Sagrada, during their lengthy careers.