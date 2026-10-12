Dave Meltzer Speculates On The Status Of WWE Crown Jewel 2026 In Saudi Arabia

WWE's next Premium Live Event will be the annual Crown Jewel show, which returns to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 7 after last year's event took place in Perth, Australia. However, the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East has led to many people asking if WWE traveling to Saudi Arabia next month is a good idea. 12 people lost their lives and over 300 people were injured over the weekend during a missile strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, but despite this recent attack, there has still been no word on whether Crown Jewel will take place or potentially move to a different location.

On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer mentioned that Crown Jewel wasn't brought up at all during the WWE Money in the Bank 2026 broadcast on October 10, which believes is WWE's way of saying that the show will only be moved or canceled if the company feels like there is no other option.

"They're going to cancel when they feel there's no hope," Meltzer said. "Nobody wants to go, I mean let's be serious, nobody wants to go right now. Everyone knows the situation, it's high alert for people, no one is advised to go there right now. Most likely, the show will be moved but they're not going to say anything until there's no hope and whatever, and that may be this week. I mean they may look at that and go 'There's no hope.' But they'll fight it until whenever they make the decision, but I mean yeah, it ain't looking good, it ain't looking good at all but they're not going to say anything. They're not going to say anything until the day they say it isn't happening. Could be any day now, they may hold out later."

Meltzer speculated on whether the reason nothing has been said about Crown Jewel's status is that WWE is still looking to secure a replacement location for the show, and with less than a month before it takes place, finding an arena on short notice would be a difficult thing to do.

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.