WWE's John Cena Explains Why He Won't Pitch The Rock On Hollywood Team-Up

John Cena may have been a "big fat bowl of Fruity Pebbles" to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson when the two first butted heads back in the 2010s, but with time, came understanding. Arguably two of the most successful wrestlers to transition into the Hollywood scene, "The G.O.A.T." mentioned that it would be a bald-faced lie if he said he didn't want to share the screen with Johnson. However, he'll never pressure "The People's Champ" to come work alongside him in the movies.

"My perspective is that individual doesn't seem like he gets a lot of time to himself. And when he's giving enough of his time to be present with me, the last thing I want to do is hand him a pitch deck," the former 17-time World Champion told Josh Horowitz on his "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. "And if folks that make movies, there's a lot of folks out there that are in charge of orchestrating those things, if they see Dwayne's body of work and my body of work and they're like, 'They'd be great together.' If that opportunity comes, I'm all in."

Cena did mention that both he and Johnson do have a lot in common, but it's up to any future director and producer on how those two would fit in the film, whether on the same page or as rivals. Luckily, their time together in the ring has helped them do both. The last time those two were seen together in the WWE was at last year's Elimination Chamber PLE, when Cena turned on Cody Rhodes, marking the first time in his 24-year career that he ever switched gears and turned heel.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Happy Sad Confused with Josh Horowitz" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.