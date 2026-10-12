Booker T Would've Preferred Different Finish To WWE WrestleMania Match With Triple H

Booker T's WWE WrestleMania 19 clash with Triple H has been hotly debated among fans for years. With the rivalry's racial overtones, many felt that Booker T (as the babyface) should've triumphed over Triple H, but Booker wound up losing to the heel.

In the past, Booker has claimed that he had no issue with the outcome or the promo segments, and felt that the match was good regardless of the criticism. In a recent interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Booker revisited the feud and acknowledged the possibility of a different outcome. "That would be the only match in my career, that I can honestly say, maybe, if I could change that finish, ... I would change it," he said.

Booker claimed there was never any discussion of him winning at WrestleMania 19. He also indicated that he never went into any match thinking he should win, and claimed that he never got involved in backstage politics.

"I know so many people wanted me to win, and I love those people for it," he added. "When I got in the business, I said, ... 'Man, I hope I'm in the main event at WrestleMania one day.' ... And then I got in the main event, and I didn't win, I go, 'Man, I should've wished I would've won!'" While reflecting on the story, Booker asserted that it was a great story, while acknowledging that most people simply wouldn't understand how real it was to him.

Although the match between Booker and Triple H was for the World Heavyweight Championship, it's worth noting that it took place in the middle of the card, rather than the main event.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.