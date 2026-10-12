TNA's Matt Hardy On AEW Tribute To Pac: 'Very Classy, Well-Done'

Following PAC's sudden passing in late September this year, AEW held a tribute show in his honor during the following "AEW Dynamite." Fans online praised the show, specifically noting the emotional 5-on-5 Tag Team Main Event for featuring the Death Riders and a once-off return by Bryan Danielson.

Looking back at the show, Matt Hardy praised AEW's efforts during an episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast.

"I liked everything I saw. I thought it was very classy. I thought it was well done. It was very emotional," he said. Hardy claimed that he only watched the first 30 minutes of the show, but was impressed with everything he saw, specifically the video tribute to PAC's life.

"They really made the show about him in so many ways; it had a lot of feel-good moments, Bryan Danielson coming back and everyone hugging Moxley was a feel-good moment," he added. Matt expressed that it was something fans needed in light of PAC's death, to bring back some hope and help everyone, the wrestlers included, grieve.

Moxley notably cut a promo following AEW All Out, where he sent a message to Will Ospreay after having lost to him at the event. Moxley talks about losing people, opportunities, eulogies, death, and urges people to continue regardless of their circumstance. In hindsight, the promo was considered eerie by many, including Hardy.

"He was talking about a lot of things that are just outside the wrestling ring, and you know, kind of really relating them to life," Hardy noted. "And then the last person in that shot was PAC in that last scene. It was a great promo, but in some ways it was very eerie..."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.