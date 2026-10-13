Chelsea Green Confronts Liv Morgan, Takes Loss To Roxanne Perez On WWE Raw

On "WWE Raw," WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green came over to the red brand to confront Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and ended up taking a loss to Morgan's Judgment Day stablemate, Roxanne Perez.

Green will face Morgan at Night of Champions for the Women's Crown Jewel title. Morgan told her that she couldn't take her seriously and referred to her as a placeholder champion. Green vowed to make Morgan respect her and called Morgan "Dominik Mysterio's placeholder girlfriend." Perez intervened and a match ensued.

When the match started, they were locked up on the outside but made it back to the ring before the ten count. Perez connected with a Shining Wizard and pinned her only for Green to kick out and land a German Suplex. Perez landed a moonsault. Green sent Perez into Raquel Rodriguez and sent Morgan flying over the announce table. Perez connected with Pop Rox for the win.

Following the match, Morgan delivered Ob-LIV-ion to Green and stood on her while holding up the World Championship.