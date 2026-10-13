Oba Femi Seemingly Turns Down Opportunity To Work With Paul Heyman On WWE Raw

Fresh off of his big win over Bronson Reed at WWE Money in the Bank 2026, Oba Femi took to the microphone on the October 12 episode of "WWE Raw," but despite being interrupted by none other than Paul Heyman, Femi made it clear that he walks his own path and not one carved out for him.

Femi came out and told the audience that when he arrived in New Orleans, Louisiana for Money in the Bank, he was expecting Tsunami after Tsunami after Tsunami, especially since that was what The Vision had told him was going to happen. However, he very quickly realized that there aren't any tsunami's in Louisiana, and only saw clear skies and a bright day ahead. Femi made it abundantly clear that anyone who tries to step to him will kneel, a lesson that both Reed and Bron Breakker have learned the hard way in recent months.

Enter Paul Heyman, who came out not to interrupt Femi's speech but to actually give the King of the Ring winner his flowers. Heyman emphasized that Femi was aware of what lay ahead for him at Money in the Bank, but still managed to kick out of the Tsunami. After being allowed in the ring, Heyman expressed how impressed he was by Femi's performance at Money in the Bank, and combining that with what he did to Brock Lesnar, Heyman called Femi "A vision of the future of WWE."

Before Heyman could continue, Femi cut him off and threw Heyman's microphone to the floor, which Heyman thought would lead to Femi beating him up, Instead, Femi told Heyman that he is not Brock Lesnar, nor is he Roman Reigns because they are "Paul Heyman Guys." Femi declared himself an "Oba Femi Guy" and left, leaving Heyman quivering with fear in the middle of the ring.